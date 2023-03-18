Liverpool are Jude Bellingham's preferred choice for £130m summer move – report

Jude Bellingham has reportedly made Liverpool (opens in new tab) his number one destination if he leaves Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) this summer.

The Reds have for months been strongly linked with the 19-year-old England midfielder who is also said to be firmly on Real Madrid's radar.

And, according to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Bellingham would favour a switch to Anfield – although he is in talks over a new deal at Dortmund.

Bellingham became Dortmund's youngest-ever captain when he wore the armband earlier this season (Image credit: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

Bellingham joined the Bundesliga giants in the summer of 2020 after bursting onto the scene at boyhood club Birmingham City, with the initial £25m transfer fee making him the most expensive 17-year-old in history.

Dortmund are thought to want at least £130m for their star man, who is currently valued at just under £100m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Today's best deals on new Liverpool shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Given their struggles this term, Liverpool simply have to revamp their midfield during the next transfer window.

It's a department in which the Reds haven't made a permanent addition since the beginning of the 2020/21 season – when they signed another Bundesliga midfielder: Thiago, from Bayern Munich (opens in new tab).

Bellingham has won 22 England caps, scoring his first international goal at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Dale MacMilan/Soccrates/Getty Images)

But whether Bellingham makes his way to Merseyside this summer could well depend on whether or not Liverpool can offer him Champions League football – something he's had in each of his three campaigns at Dortmund.

As it stands, Jurgen Klopp's side sit sixth in the Premier League, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham by six points with a game in hand.

Having suffered a shock defeat to struggling Bournemouth (opens in new tab) last weekend – a result which Klopp called "a massive knock" (opens in new tab) – the Reds must now wait until after the international break to get back on track – starting with the small matter of a trip to Manchester City (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild (opens in new tab) this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent (opens in new tab).

Josko Gvardiol is a top target (opens in new tab), with Mason Mount on the wishlist (opens in new tab), too. Seven other players are in the summer plans (opens in new tab), with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted (opens in new tab), while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered (opens in new tab). Fifteen-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, the Reds are said to have put a price tag on Mo Salah for the first time (opens in new tab).