Liverpool plot controversial £70m move for Manchester United target: report

By
published

Liverpool's first signing of the summer could upset two of their biggest rivals

Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Liverpool boss Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are being made to wait for their first signing of the summer, but if a report of the latest player to be linked is to be believed, supporters will revel in upsetting two of their major rivals.

New boss Arne Slot has been content to navigate the pre-season with the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp this summer, with his team kicking off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.