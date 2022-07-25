Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp could sanction key player's departure this summer
By Greg Lea published
Liverpool's transfer business is done but a star man could be headed for the exit door
Liverpool must decide whether to keep hold of Roberto Firmino amid an offer from Juventus, according to reports.
The Brazil international has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's team for most of the German's time at the club.
As part of a fixed front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Firmino was praised for his selfless work in helping to bring the best out of his two attacking colleagues.
But Mane has now departed and Firmino could follow him through the exit door before the transfer window closes at the beginning of September.
According to Tutto Juve (opens in new tab), the Italian giants have submitted an offer of £19.5m for the former Hoffenheim forward.
The report adds that the Bianconeri would even be willing to increase their offer in order to get a deal done before the Serie A season gets under way on August 13.
That would leave Liverpool (opens in new tab) with a big decision to make about a player who is out of contract in 2023.
Firmino only started 10 Premier League matches last term and will find himself behind Darwin Nunez in the centre-forward pecking order following the latter's arrival from Benfica (opens in new tab).
Given his service and dedication to the club throughout Firmino's time in the northwest of England, Liverpool are unlikely to stand in his way if he requested to be allowed to join Juventus (opens in new tab).
Klopp recently stated that Liverpool's transfer business for the summer was done, but that could change if Firmino is sold.
"Unless we have injuries or player sales no, we have our squad. Hopefully, there won't be any so Liverpool supporters can focus on other things," he told Sky Sports (opens in new tab).
"I don't talk about these things you know that. Look at the results, not the process - don't forget!"
Liverpool, the FA Cup holders, will take on Manchester City (opens in new tab), the Premier League champions, in the Community Shield on Sunday.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.