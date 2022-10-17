Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United and Chelsea in race for Declan Rice

Liverpool (opens in new tab) reportedly want to bring Declan Rice to Anfield – but they could face stiff competition from several of their domestic rivals.

Rice has long been linked with a number of top Premier League clubs – with Manchester United (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Manchester City (opens in new tab) also rumoured as potential destinations for the West Ham (opens in new tab) skipper.

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Liverpool were keen on Rice heading into the last transfer window but didn't have the funds to meet West Ham's whopping asking price: Hammers boss David Moyes said earlier this year that the East London club wouldn't sell the 23-year-old for any less than £150m (opens in new tab).

Rice was named West Ham's club captain following Mark Noble's retirement at the end of last season (Image credit: Offside via Getty Images)

Over the past few seasons, Rice has developed into arguably one of the best midfielders in Europe (in fact, Moyes expressed his belief earlier this year that he might be the best (opens in new tab)). He's has made himself one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's England (opens in new tab) teamsheet, starting every game of the Three Lions' run to the Euro 2020 final.

The former Republic of Ireland international – who won three caps before switching his allegiance in 2019 – is now building towards his first World Cup, where he looks set to partner Jude Bellingham in the middle of the park.

Talk of Rice moving to one of the Premier League's big-hitters is nothing new, but such a switch is surely closer to happening than ever before.

Were he to end up at Liverpool, he'd undoubtedly improve and refresh the Reds' midfield – a department in which Jurgen Klopp and co. haven't made a permanent addition since signing Thiago from Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) two years ago.

Rice earned his 33rd and 34th England caps in last month's Nations League matches against Italy and Germany (Image credit: The FA via Getty Images)

For now, though, Rice's focus at club level will be on helping West Ham continue to climb the table after a slow start to the campaign. He scored the equaliser as the Hammers drew 1-1 at Southampton (opens in new tab) on Sunday, a result which followed back-to-back home wins over Wolves (opens in new tab) and Fulham (opens in new tab).

Moyes' men are next in action on Wednesday night, when they hit the road to take on... Liverpool.

