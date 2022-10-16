Liverpool report: Reds ready to take on Manchester United in Frenkie de Jong fight

Liverpool (opens in new tab) are reportedly keen on a move for Barcelona (opens in new tab) midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who's long been linked with a switch to Manchester United (opens in new tab).

United came close to landing De Jong this summer – they were agreed a fee (opens in new tab) for the Dutch international – but no deal ever came to fruition. In the end, the Red Devils signed Casemiro from Real Madrid (opens in new tab).

However, according to Barcelona-based outlet Sport (via the Mirror) (opens in new tab), United haven't dropped their interest in De Jong. The report adds, though, that they might have to fend off competition from their arch-rivals if they're to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.

De Jong has started only one of Barcelona's last four games (Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

News of the Reds' interest comes amid talk that De Jong is becoming increasingly unhappy in Catalonia. The former Ajax (opens in new tab) man has made just four starts in all competitions this season, having to make do with substitute appearances in each of Barca's last two outings.

Indeed, Sport reported earlier this week that De Jong felt 'disgusted' by the way he's been treated (opens in new tab) at the Camp Nou.

As such, it's been speculated that De Jong could leave Barca as soon as January. So, is a Liverpool vs Manchester United transfer battle on the cards for the New Year?

Well, United are said to have already set about reopening negotiations, while it was recently reported that the Reds – who haven't made a permanent midfield addition since signing Thiago from Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) two years ago – will be able to spend big in the next transfer window (opens in new tab).

Despite his lack of club action, De Jong will hope to head to his first World Cup next month (Image credit: DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

De Jong joined Barca from Ajax for an initial £65m in January 2019. He's under contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2026, with Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently valuing him at £54m.

Often ranked among the very best midfielders in the game, De Jong has made 150 appearances for Barca, scoring 14 goals.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool have been linked with wantaway PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe this week – and they could even get the Frenchman for FREE (opens in new tab). The 2018 World Cup winner has previously held talks with the Reds (opens in new tab).

That follows talk of the Reds chasing a trio of top midfielders: namely Jude Bellingham (opens in new tab), Marcelo Brozovic (opens in new tab) and Jamal Musiala (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, a £30m-rated Ligue 1 forward dubbed 'the Ghanaian Mane' is said to be on Jurgen Klopp and co's radar (opens in new tab).