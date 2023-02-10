Liverpool set to land 'the new Jude Bellingham': report

Liverpool lead the race to sign Jude Bellingham – and now they might land the player dubbed "the next Bellingham", too.

Despite enduring a tough campaign, sitting in midtable and heading out early from the two domestic cups that they won last season, Liverpool opted not to bring in any new midfielders in January to strengthen their team. The position has been a significant weak spot this term.

Instead, the only new face was Cody Gakpo in attack, as the Reds look to put all their eggs in the Jude Bellingham basket and bring the wonderkid to Anfield this summer as their marquee buy.

Jude Bellingham is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty)

Now, Football Insider (opens in new tab) says the Merseysiders are eyeing George Hall, a Birmingham City starlet following in the footsteps of Bellingham.

The 18-year-old has reportedly wowed scouts with his performances in the Championship though would be seen as a long-term option for the centre of the park, with Liverpool currently having so many ageing players in that position.

The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are all over 30, meaning that a potential Liverpool midfield of Stefan Bajcetic, Jude Bellingham and Harvey Elliott could significantly decrease the average age.

Hall would be another stellar option there. Leeds United reportedly had a £3 million bid turned down last summer.

George Hall is coming through at the same club as Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

According to recent reports (opens in new tab), Bellingham's preference is to move to the Premier League. Chelsea's recent move for Enzo Fernandez could essentially see them out of the race for the England international.

Hall is valued at under €2m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

The search for a new owner is intensifying as wobbly form continues: goalkeeper Alisson says that the Reds can't afford to think about Champions League football right now, while club legend Jamie Carragher has called his former side "shambolic".

Meanwhile, Liverpool's plan is still to swoop for Jude Bellingham over the summer.