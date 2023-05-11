Liverpool have agreement in place for new sporting director, signalling a new era for the Reds: report

Liverpool are about to embark on a bold new direction, with a new sporting director having agreed his move to Anfield this summer.

It was only 12 months ago that the much-lauded Michael Edwards left his role on Merseyside, having been key for much of the club's recruitment over Jurgen Klopp's tenure. Julian Ward stepped into the sporting director role in his absence – but is set to depart a year into the role, after landing a similar job (opens in new tab) at Ajax.

Liverpool's business over the last year post-Edwards has been criticised by some. Darwin Nunez, the marquee signing of last summer, has struggled for goals in the Premier League, with Cody Gakpo signed mere months later to bolster the frontline further.

Darwin Nunez was the first big buy after Michael Edwards left Liverpool – and he's divided opinion (Image credit: Getty)

Prolific transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) is reporting now that Jorg Schmadtke of Wolfsburg has agreed to take up the job at Liverpool and will now be working closely with Klopp on recruitment ahead of the transfer window this summer.

The Mail (opens in new tab) have confirmed that Schmadtke will not be a consultant either, assuming the role on a full-time basis, as the Reds look towards a heavy rebuild this summer.

Schmadtke has an interesting track record with signings. Liverpool fans will no doubt look to buys he made at Wolfsburg such as Wout Weghorst and Xaver Schlager – though there is one notable blot on his copybook.

Victor Osimhen was on the Bundesliga club's books once upon a time – and after a barren run in front of goal, joined Charleroi on loan to revive his fortunes. The deal included an option to buy the Nigerian hitman for just £3.5 million, which the Belgian club took up before selling him at four times the markup.

Jorg Schmadtke is a former Bundesliga goalkeeper (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

When The Telegraph (opens in new tab) wrote of Liverpool's approach for Schmadtke on Saturday, the report referenced his "outspoken style" and "robust sense of humour".

Schmadtke has admitted that he has had difficult relationships with some managers in the past. The German told Kicker (opens in new tab), "There are even people who want to see me again and have a coffee or a beer with me. I am not as big an ass as you may think."

