Liverpool transfer news: Barcelona to improve Georginio Wijnaldum offer amid PSG interest

Barcelona are planning to make an improved offer to Georginio Wijnaldum amid interest from PSG, according to reports.

The Liverpool midfielder will depart Anfield when his contract expires on June 30.

Barcelona have long been favourites to sign the 30-year-old, not least because they are managed by his former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

However, it has taken a while for the La Liga side to get a deal over the line and Paris has now emerged as an alternative destination.

Indeed, Barcelona are increasingly fearful that PSG might hijack the move, having tabled a very generous offer to the player.

According to Marca , the Blaugrana are now preparing to offer the Dutchman an improved contract in a bid to entice him to the Camp Nou.

Wijnaldum’s representatives spent two days with Barcelona officials last week, before PSG’s last-minute intervention.

The French giants hope to take advantage of Barca’s financial woes, which has forced them to base a large portion of their contracts on variables and bonuses, rather than direct salary.

But the Spanish outlet reports that Barcelona have now “hit the panic button” and are determined not to miss out on a player they have been tracking since last summer.

The Catalan club also hope that the impending arrival of Memphis Depay - a Netherlands team-mate - will persuade Wijnaldum that Barcelona is the best place for him to be.

Meanwhile, Sport reports that a failure to complete the signings of Wijnaldum and Depay by next week would have a knock-on effect on other deals.

Barcelona want to sell three or four players before June 30 to raise funds, but they will only do so if they can tie up the deals for the two Dutchmen.

The club is also continuing to work hard on persuading Lionel Messi to sign an extension at the Camp Nou.

