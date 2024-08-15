Liverpool to make move for £38m star, as agent travels to England: report

Liverpool have been dealt bad luck regarding transfers over the past few years.

Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and now it appears the latest name on that list, Martin Zubimendi, have all rejected offers to join the Merseysiders over the past two years. Arne Slot has been tasked with navigating the Reds through a vital transition period, with the same old problems veering their ugly head.

But with time ticking down as Liverpool's opening Premier League game against newly-promoted Ipswich Town approaches, reports have suggested talks are ongoing regarding the arrival of a centre-back to provide healthy competition across the backline.

WATCH | Why Liverpool Want Arne Slot So Badly

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Liverpool "are set to move" for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. The 22-year-old has also been monitored by some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Manchester United and Real Madrid also in the past linked with a move for the talented defender.

A product of Sporting Lisbon's talented academy, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo and William Carvalho, Inacio has already been capped 11 times at international level, whilst also featuring over 170 times in total for Ruben Amorim's men.

Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miguel Pinho, the central defender’s agent, who also represents Bruno Fernandes, has been in Manchester this week helping the Red Devils captain agree terms to a new three-year deal at Old Trafford. The report states how he is expected to head to Liverpool to discuss Inacio's potential move to Anfield at some point.

Transfermarkt values the centre-back €45million (£38.5million) and his release clause with the Portuguese outfit is rumoured to be in the region of €60million (£51.3million). Considering his pedigree, the Merseysiders would be daft to at least test the waters with a bid.

FourFourTwo believes Inacio would be the ideal replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk, especially given the Netherlands international would be free to leave the club in the summer of 2025. Manchester United may be the biggest competition to be aware of, but it is a deal that makes sense for both the player and Liverpool.

Van Dijk is nearing the end of his Liverpool career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has exclusively told FourFourTwo that his former side overperformed last season – and that no one expects the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first campaign.