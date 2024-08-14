Liverpool STILL in talks with Euro 2024 superstar over move to Anfield: report

Liverpool are still desperately hoping to bring in further reinforcements for Arne Slot this summer.

The Merseysiders are yet to bring a new face to Anfield under the Dutchman's short tutelage and time is ticking down until the start of the new Premier League campaign. It has been a season of change for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp leaving and Richard Hughes arriving as the club's new Sporting Director.

Having lost Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Fabio Carvalho already, Slot requires more bodies in and around the camp as Liverpool prepares for what could be another gruelling campaign across four different competitions.

WATCH | Why Liverpool Want Arne Slot So Badly

According to El Diario Vasco, as relayed by SportWitness, Liverpool are still trying to convince Real Sociedad and Spain international Martin Zubimendi to join the club this summer. Previous reports had stated that the 25-year-old wished to remain in La Liga, having also turned down the chance to join Arsenal in the past.

The midfielder's release clause still stands at €60 million (£51.4m) and Liverpool would be free to instantly begin negotiations with the player, should they trigger the fee in his current contract. Transfermarkt values the Sociedad star at just €50million (£42.9million).

"I am focused on the tour, how we played, what we need to improve and what we did well," said Slot when asked if any incoming could be expected at Anfield this summer. "Like I said, the bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So it is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then [the question is] is he available? Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us but [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] is working hard on it and let's see what comes from this."

FourFourTwo believes IF Liverpool can strike a deal to bring Zubimendi to the club, the talented 25-year-old would bolster Slot's midfield in every sense. Given Ryan Gravenberch's success in a number six role over the summer, the Spaniard could be the catalyst needed to allow the Reds forward players to reach another level.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool are braced for a huge £100m bid for a key first-teamer, while the Reds still retain interest in one Premier League attacker. Maxence Lacroix has been touted to replace Joel Matip, while the Merseysiders are poised to sign a superstar Alisson replacement on bargain deal.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has exclusively told FourFourTwo that his former side overperformed last season – and that no one expects the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first campaign.