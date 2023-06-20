Liverpool could lose experienced star to Saudi Arabia, as Jurgen Klopp rebuilds side: report
Liverpool are looking to reshape their squad this summer – but might lose a star they weren't expecting to in the Saudi Pro League revolution
Liverpool could be the next club to do business with the Saudi Pro League, as the Middle Eastern state revolutionises its football league.
Jurgen Klopp is overhauling his squad after a poor season in which the Reds finished fifth. Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister and are still looking for another midfielder along with defensive cover in the squad.
But with Saudi Arabia's top flight tempting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and now Ruben Neves – who was believed to be a Liverpool target at one point – now, one Merseysider might make the switch to the Middle East.
According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, two clubs from the Saudi Pro League are eyeing Thiago Alcantara.
Thiago has dictated play for Liverpool as one of Klopp's most trusted midfielders ever since joining in 2020 off the back of a Champions League title – but his availability has been waning. Last season, he only made 18 appearances in the Premier League because of injury issues.
The Reds have sought to replace the Spain international's ability on the ball in midfield with Trent Alexander-Arnold slotting into similar spaces and with Thiago now 32, it looks extremely likely that they will lose him for nothing next summer when his contract expires.
Alexis Mac Allister may well replace Thiago – and with Klopp still eyeing another midfielder, it's possible that the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona star won't be a first-choice option in the centre of the park next season.
Thiago was wanted by Manchester City when he ended up at Anfield – and is the only player to play for Pep Guardiola at two different clubs.
The midfielder is valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt.
Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.
Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside.
Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.
