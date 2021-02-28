Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is happy at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hopes Mohamed Salah will be at the club for years to come.

The Egypt international has been linked with a move away from Anfield on several occasions in the past 12 months.

Salah himself cast doubt on his long-term future in an interview with Spanish publication AS in December.

“I think [Real] Madrid and Barcelona are top clubs,” he said.

“We never know what is going to happen in the future, but right now I'm focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with my club.

“That's a tough one, but right now I can say that everything is in the club's hands,” he added when pressed on his future.

Salah is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2023 and appears to be keeping his options open.

However, Klopp is keen to keep the former Chelsea forward at the club for as long as possible.

"It's just a bit awkward when I have to praise my own players, which I like to do to be honest, but especially in Mo's case, the numbers speak for themselves," the Reds boss told the Liverpool Echo .

"Mo is not only a goalscorer, he has developed as a footballer as well. He is a very, very important player for us and hopefully he will be that for a very long time of course.”

Liverpool are enduring a difficult season following their Premier League title triumph last term.

Klopp’s side currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings and are five points adrift of the top four.

However, Salah has once again been excellent for Liverpool, having scored a league-high 17 goals.

The Egypt international has also scored three times in the FA Cup and four goals in the Champions League.

Liverpool return to action against Sheffield United on Sunday evening.

