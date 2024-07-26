Liverpool make sensational offer for European forward, as Arne Slot provides transfer update: report

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer for a European forward, as they look to complete their first signing of the summer.

Speaking at a press conference on Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States, Slot highlighted the club's current situation in the transfer market.

"If there's any news on that we will come to you," Slot said. "But we already have a very good team, where I am already really happy. It would be a surprise for all of us if we don't bring any players in, so that will probably happen in the end. For now we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign."

VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

That could've changed dramatically in the space of just a few hours, however. According to Turkish outlet Ajanspor, Liverpool have made a £25m offer for Galatasaray forward Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The report suggests that the Turkey attacker has been in London this summer, while there's no indication as to whether Galatasaray will accept or reject the reported offer from Liverpool.

Nonetheless, Yilmaz impressed at Euro 2024, playing every single minute of Turkey's campaign. Utilised primarily as a centre-forward, the 24-year-old did fail to score or assist in Germany, but his all-round play proved useful in facilitating the talents of Arda Guler, Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz.

Baris Alper Yilmaz (Image credit: Getty Images)

With three years still left to run on his Galatasaray contract, Transfermarkt had valued him at £17m. There's plenty of room for Yilmaz left to grow and improve, however, with a new country also a potential way in which he can flourish.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is an offer that doesn't seem likely whatsoever. While Yilmaz might feasibly have beeen in London, the reasons for his visit are far too vague to discern and the offer itself lacks in any real detail. He's also back in pre-season training with Galatasaray, too.

Yilmaz' lack of goalscoring prowess also isn't likely to enamour Liverpool's recruitment department, which often focuses on statistics to help inform their decision. This is a deal that we don't expect to happen anytime soon.

Yilmaz in pre-season training (Image credit: Getty Images)

