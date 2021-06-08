Liverpool transfer news: Nathaniel Phillips admits he is uncertain over Reds future

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has admitted he does not know where his future lies.

The centre-back played an unexpectedly prominent role for the Reds last season, following injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Phillips had only ever played one game for Liverpool before the 2020/21 campaign, when he appeared 20 times in all competitions.

However, the 24-year-old is likely to slip down the pecking order next term, when Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip will return to first-team action.

Liverpool are also set to sign Ibrahima Konate, leaving Phillips facing stiff competition for minutes.

“I think the situation is, initially they didn’t anticipate me having the season and putting in the performances that I did do,” he told the Liverpool Echo .

“Maybe where they might have thought I was just going to do a job and then they would be able to sell me and I would move on, now they’re having second thoughts. I’m not sure.

“I still need to have the conversations with them and just see if there is a role for me there and what role they would want me to play.

“It would depend on if they saw a role for me at Liverpool and then what role that would be. I would have to decide what is best for myself off the back of that.

“I have loved all of my time at Liverpool up until this moment, to have been taken in by the fans so much this year and have loved having the opportunity to play for the club.

“I have loved every minute of it and would love to carry on playing for the club. But I’ve also got to take into consideration what is best for my career, and that will depend on what role Liverpool see they do or don’t have for me and I’ll have to go from there.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Wales at Euro 2020: How do they follow their sensational showing of Euro 2016?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?