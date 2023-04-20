Liverpool report: Adrien Rabiot to move on free transfer this summer

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Adrien Rabiot, as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his side this summer.

With the Reds enduring a tough season and many key stars now past their peak, Klopp is keen to bring in fresh energy – especially in the much-maligned midfield. While Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been touted as the first two midfield signings this summer (opens in new tab), however, there are other areas of the team that need addressing.

The Merseysiders are working to a budget, so low-cost options are being explored – and one midfield star who has played at the elite level might become a no-brainer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is exploring options for new midfielders (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Former Foot365 editor Ignazio Genuardi (opens in new tab) has claimed that Liverpool have an interest in Adrien Rabiot as they look to rebuild the centre of the park.

The French star is out of contract in the summer and with Juventus suffering a points deduction and facing the prospect of not qualifying for the Champions League next year, it's probable that a number of stars will look to move on.

Rabiot is 28 and extremely experienced at the top level, having been a member of the France team who made the World Cup final, won a Scudetto with Juve and multiple Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain. With Liverpool looking to a number of younger stars, Rabiot represents a player in his prime years able to come in and make an immediate impact.

Klopp is said to be looking at a number of signings across the team, so bringing in a free transfer or two would allow funds to be spent elsewhere in the team. Josko Gvardiol, for example, is a big-money centre-back that the Reds have been linked with.

Signing Rabiot for free would allow Liverpool to pursue Josko Gvardiol (Image credit: Getty)

While there are plenty of midfielders that Liverpool are interested in this summer, however, it would seem as if the primary targets might be younger than 28, as Klopp looks to build a side with resale value. The Reds may opt for a more experienced head in the mix but are expected to sign two midfielders this summer.

Rabiot is valued to be worth around €30 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.

The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.

Meanwhile, there could be significant outgoings from Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah has apparently enquired about a move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp is a target for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti departs and Roberto Firmino has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos when his Liverpool contract expires.