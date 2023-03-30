Liverpool report: Reds in "strongest position" to sign £70m Mason Mount ahead of FIVE rivals

Liverpool are at the front of the queue to sign Mason Mount, with big rivals also interested in the Chelsea star.

Mount is yet to agree an extension to his current contract, which he signed in 2019. His time at Stamford Bridge is scheduled to end in 2024, with Blues bosses offering a long-term deal similar to the ones that the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Mykhaylo Mudryk have signed since joining this season.

But should Chelsea fail to tie Mount down, there isn't a shortage of suitors interested in the midfielder. The west Londoners are open to a sale, given that Mount has fallen out of favour this season under Graham Potter.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has favoured alternatives to Mount this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renowned German journalist Raphael Honigstein, writing for The Athletic (opens in new tab), claims that Liverpool are "serious" about adding the England international to their squad – and not just as a Plan B to Jude Bellingham.

"Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United and even Tottenham have been monitoring his situation since last summer," Honigstein said.

"The current league leaders, Arsenal, may well seek to strengthen their options at No.8 in the summer and will be well aware of Mount’s pedigree – even if, at present, that is as far as their ‘interest’ has extended to date.

"Among rival Premier League clubs, it is Liverpool who appear in the strongest position when it comes to pursuing Mount’s signature.

"Liverpool will attempt a midfield revamp in the next window. Of their current midfielders, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all on course to be out of contract this summer and Arthur Melo will return to Juventus at the end of a season-long loan, while Jordan Henderson and Thiago will be 33 and 32 respectively by the start of the next campaign.

"With that in mind, the interest in Mount from Anfield is serious."

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of work ahead of him, reshaping his midfield (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Plenty of teams bidding for Mount could well drive the price up, though. Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly is said to value the 24-year-old to be worth at least £70 million.

Mount is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.