Liverpool report: Sadio Mane set for stunning summer transfer following Bayern Munich 'isolation'

Liverpool old boy Sadio Mane will be on the move again this summer, following the infamous incident in which he hit team-mate Leroy Sane after the Manchester City defeat.

Mane spent six seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League, both domestic cups and the Club World Cup, eventually leaving the Premier League last summer for Bayern Munich. The Senegalese has endured a tough season in German football, however, being ruled out of the World Cup through injury and struggling to bring his best form to the Allianz Arena.

Following the altercation between himself and Sane in the aftermath of a bruising defeat for Die Roten, Mane was suspended and has cut an isolated figure ever since. Now, it looks as if another transfer this summer is certain, according to one source.

Mane and Sane came to blows after Bayern lost the quarter-final first leg away to City (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move to bring their former star back to Merseyside – and Mane even told German journalist Christian Falk (opens in new tab) last summer that Jurgen Klopp wanted him to stay (opens in new tab).

Now, the very same journalist says that Bayern are preparing a swap deal (opens in new tab) offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, which would see the struggling Mane head in the opposite direction.

"Victor Osimhen's girlfriend Stephanie is German and would like to return to her homeland," Falk added (opens in new tab). The only issue is that Mane's wages are believed to be far too high for the Serie A champions-elect to afford.

That would leave Mane looking for a potentially richer club to rescue him for Bavaria – and naturally, the Premier League would be one option. Manchester United have historic links to the forward but with Liverpool's frontline not looking as imperious this season, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the Reds will entertain preliminary talks with their former star.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could speak to Sadio Mane this summer about a return (Image credit: Getty Images)

A deal, at this stage, is still unlikely, however. Liverpool have bought two new forwards in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo since Mane's exit and would likely have to sell one of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz or Diogo Jota in order to bring back a 31-year-old.

Mane is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.

The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.