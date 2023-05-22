Liverpool set to move for title-winning captain, who has caused controversy this season: report
Liverpool are looking to add midfield quality this season – and one captain has emerged as a potential target
Liverpool are being linked with a midfielder who has won a league title this season.
The Reds waved goodbye to four players at Anfield at the weekend after drawing with Aston Villa, as Roberto Firmino capped off his swansong in front of the Kop with a late equaliser. But aside from the forward chipping in with a goal, three midfielders said their farewells to the crowd.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner are all leaving, with Jurgen Klopp looking to bring in fresh talent in the centre of the park.
Liverpool are interested in Orkun Kokcu, according to Football Fancast, with the Turkish star having just skippered Feyenoord to a first title since 2017.
Kokcu has been a huge presence in the centre for coach Arne Slot, leading the side to a Europa Conference League final last season before going from strength to strength this term.
But the 22-year-old has received criticism in the past, following a controversial decision not to wear a rainbow armband this season in favour of LGBTQ+ inclusion.
“I stay close to my religion,” Kokcu told ESPN of his decision to refuse the gesture. “But I also understand the reactions from the outside on the one hand.”
Liverpool have a commitment to inclusion, with captain Jordan Henderson and manager Jurgen Klopp both being praised in the past for their allyship to the LGBTQ+ community. Though Kokcu chose not to wear the armband, however, he has voiced that his choice was “purely personal”.
The Turkish midfielder is also thought to be of interest to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
Kokcu is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.
The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
