Liverpool set to move for title-winning captain, who has caused controversy this season: report

Liverpool are being linked with a midfielder who has won a league title this season.

The Reds waved goodbye to four players at Anfield at the weekend after drawing with Aston Villa, as Roberto Firmino capped off his swansong in front of the Kop with a late equaliser. But aside from the forward chipping in with a goal, three midfielders said their farewells to the crowd.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner are all leaving, with Jurgen Klopp looking to bring in fresh talent in the centre of the park.

Liverpool star James Milner is one of several midfielders leaving this summer (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in Orkun Kokcu, according to Football Fancast, with the Turkish star having just skippered Feyenoord to a first title since 2017.

Kokcu has been a huge presence in the centre for coach Arne Slot, leading the side to a Europa Conference League final last season before going from strength to strength this term.

But the 22-year-old has received criticism in the past, following a controversial decision not to wear a rainbow armband this season in favour of LGBTQ+ inclusion.

“I stay close to my religion,” Kokcu told ESPN of his decision to refuse the gesture. “But I also understand the reactions from the outside on the one hand.”

Liverpool have a commitment to inclusion, with captain Jordan Henderson and manager Jurgen Klopp both being praised in the past for their allyship to the LGBTQ+ community. Though Kokcu chose not to wear the armband, however, he has voiced that his choice was “purely personal”.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord is linked with Liverpool (Image credit: Broer van den Boom/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Turkish midfielder is also thought to be of interest to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Kokcu is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt.

