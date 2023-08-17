Liverpool 'sure' to sign midfielder in coming days, with surprise star in the crosshairs: report

Liverpool are looking more and more likely to add another midfielder to their squad in the coming days.

The Reds have no recognised defensive midfielder available following the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, coupled with Stefan Bajcetic's injury. Chelsea could only hold Liverpool to a draw in the Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge but have now beat them to their No.1 and No.2 targets in the No.6 role: Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

This has left Jurgen Klopp turning attentions to two targets who were linked earlier on in the transfer window, while looking like adding another shrewd buy, who can offer him much-needed experience.

Chelsea's new signing Moises Caicedo turned down Liverpool (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool look set to buy Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for around £16 million, according to the BBC, following talks. The Japanese midfielder is 30 years old and may seem like a stop-gap for some – but he offers plenty of experience in the role.

After just four seasons in one of Europe's top five leagues, too, there could well be a case that Endo can retain his physicality for longer than Fabinho ever could at the top level for the Merseysiders.

VIDEO: Why Moises Caicedo And Enzo Fernandez Will Make Chelsea Title Challengers This Season

Endo is far from the only midfielder being linked with a move, however, as Fabrizio Romano has claimed in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column that Liverpool could yet move for either Manu Kone or Khepren Thuram.

Both were linked with the Reds early on in the window before the focus turned to Lavia – but now Italian journalist Romano says that Anfield is "sure" to welcome another midfielder soon.

(Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Liverpool take on Bournemouth this weekend before heading to high-flying Newcastle United after that.

Endo is valued at €6m by Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few weeks of the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.

In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season.