Liverpool target has agreed terms – and wants Reds over Arsenal: report

Liverpool have agreed a move for a highly-rated signing, who looks set to choose the Reds over Arsenal.

It's been a tumultuous summer for Jurgen Klopp, losing as many as five midfielders in a matter of weeks, on top of other outgoings. Central midfield options Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all departed the club on free transfers at the expiry of their respective contracts, with forwards Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho joining them, the latter on loan to RB Leipzig.

That's on top of two somewhat surprising Saudi Pro League deals. Jordan Henderson is set to leave as per Fabrizio Romano, with Fabinho set to join him in the Gulf state.

Jordan Henderson is leaving Liverpool after 12 years (Image credit: Getty)

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, a replacement could be set to join the Reds in Southampton star, Romeo Lavia.

"Understand that [Liverpool] is the top favourite now!" the journalist tweeted. "Lavia wants to join Liverpool and has given the [green] light!"

Plettenberg says that the Saints value their teenager superstar at around £50 million. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has shed more light on the situation, however, claiming that the opening bid will be closer to £35m.

"[The] Belgian midfielder’s side just agreed on personal terms," he tweeted. "Romeo Lavia was waiting for the green light of [the Liverpool] board and was a little annoyed that it was dragging… it has moved now."

Romeo Lavia of Southampton is being considered for midfield depth at Liverpool (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Football Insider claimed last week that Arsenal were also preparing a move for Lavia – though it's believed that the Gunners' interest in another midfielder is dependent on the future of Thomas Partey, who Mikel Arteta recently confirmed as being a part of his plans going forward.

Romeo Lavia is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.

