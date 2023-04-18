Liverpool report: Alexis Mac Allister move this summer is '100% guaranteed'
Liverpool want Alexis Mac Allister this summer with the World Cup winner certain to leave Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool have received a transfer boost, with Alexis Mac Allister "guaranteed" to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.
That's according to one transfer guru who says the Argentine midfield maestro has decided that his time is up at the Amex, as Premier League rivals circle with big-money offers.
Liverpool are principally in the driving seat for the Brighton star – having stepped away from the Jude Bellingham pursuit – though Manchester United and Arsenal are also both thought to be interested.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) in his Daily Briefing (opens in new tab), the Reds are set to begin talks with Brighton and Mac Allister, as Klopp eyes new midfield talent to strengthen his squad.
“Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider a summer move away from Brighton as 100% guaranteed,” Romano confirmed. “The expectation is for an early transfer. Both Liverpool and Manchester United look set to open talks on the player’s side soon.”
Intriguingly, however, Mac Allister's future may hinge on one of his Brighton colleagues. Moises Caicedo is also wanted by several big clubs and made a public "come get me" plea to Arsenal in January (opens in new tab) before signing a new deal (opens in new tab) to remain at the club until 2027.
This extension, however, is likely only been signed to protect his value for any sale. It is believed that Brighton will demand upwards of £80 million for his signature – which in turn could affect how much the Seagulls ask for when it comes to Mac Allister.
Incredibly, Liverpool could well sign both Seagulls stars for around £130m, if rumours of valuations are to be believed – only £10m or so more than Bellingham's reported value.
Mac Allister is valued to be worth around €42m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.
The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.
Meanwhile, there could be significant outgoings from Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah has apparently enquired about a move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp is a target for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti departs and Roberto Firmino has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos when his Liverpool contract expires.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Tom Hancock