Liverpool report: Alexis Mac Allister move this summer is '100% guaranteed'

Liverpool have received a transfer boost, with Alexis Mac Allister "guaranteed" to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

That's according to one transfer guru who says the Argentine midfield maestro has decided that his time is up at the Amex, as Premier League rivals circle with big-money offers.

Liverpool are principally in the driving seat for the Brighton star – having stepped away from the Jude Bellingham pursuit – though Manchester United and Arsenal are also both thought to be interested.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking at alternatives to Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) in his Daily Briefing (opens in new tab), the Reds are set to begin talks with Brighton and Mac Allister, as Klopp eyes new midfield talent to strengthen his squad.

“Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider a summer move away from Brighton as 100% guaranteed,” Romano confirmed. “The expectation is for an early transfer. Both Liverpool and Manchester United look set to open talks on the player’s side soon.”

Intriguingly, however, Mac Allister's future may hinge on one of his Brighton colleagues. Moises Caicedo is also wanted by several big clubs and made a public "come get me" plea to Arsenal in January (opens in new tab) before signing a new deal (opens in new tab) to remain at the club until 2027.

This extension, however, is likely only been signed to protect his value for any sale. It is believed that Brighton will demand upwards of £80 million for his signature – which in turn could affect how much the Seagulls ask for when it comes to Mac Allister.

Moises Caicedo looks set to leave Brighton, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Incredibly, Liverpool could well sign both Seagulls stars for around £130m, if rumours of valuations are to be believed – only £10m or so more than Bellingham's reported value.

Mac Allister is valued to be worth around €42m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.

The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.

Meanwhile, there could be significant outgoings from Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah has apparently enquired about a move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp is a target for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti departs and Roberto Firmino has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos when his Liverpool contract expires.