Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world
By Conor Pope published
Watch a Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream in the FA Cup's Sunday lunchtime kick-off
Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream, Sunday February 6, 12pm GMT, ITV
Looking for a Liverpool vs Cardiff live stream? You're in the right place.
Kick-off is at 12pm GMT on Sunday, February 6, and UK viewers can watch live on ITV. See below for international broadcast options.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch FA Cup live streams from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps
A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.
Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price
It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!
UK TV rights
How to watch FA Cup live streams for UK subscribers
The BBC and ITV have all the rights to the FA Cup in the UK this season.
US TV rights
How to watch the FA Cup live streams for US subscribers
ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup, with streaming on ESPN+ starting at $6.99 a month. You can also get the ESPN channels with a fuboTV subscription.
Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.
Canada TV rights
How to watch the FA Cup live streams for Canadian subscribers
Sportsnet is the broadcaster for the FA Cup in Canada, with an snnow subscription coming in at $14.99 a month.
Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.
Australia TV rights
How to watch the FA Cup live streams for Australian subscribers
Paramount+ is the broadcaster for the FA Cup in Australia, with subscriptions starting at $8.99 a month – though you can grab a free trial to start off.
To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.