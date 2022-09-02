Louis Moult set for Motherwell return against Dundee United

By PA Staff
( Press Association )
published

Motherwell v Celtic – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Fir Park
(Image credit: Jeff Holmes)

Louis Moult is set to make his Motherwell return against Dundee United.

The striker re-signed for the club on loan from Burton Albion on Friday four and a half years after leaving for Preston in a £500,000 deal.

Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

United have an unchanged squad for the trip to Fir Park.

Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti was absent through injury as United beat Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup.

Peter Pawlett is still working his way back from a long-term Achilles injury.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1