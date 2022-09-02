Louis Moult set for Motherwell return against Dundee United

Louis Moult is set to make his Motherwell return against Dundee United.

The striker re-signed for the club on loan from Burton Albion on Friday four and a half years after leaving for Preston in a £500,000 deal.

Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

United have an unchanged squad for the trip to Fir Park.

Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti was absent through injury as United beat Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup.

Peter Pawlett is still working his way back from a long-term Achilles injury.