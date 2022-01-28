Liverpool look set to complete the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto: but with Mohamed Salah still locked in a contract impasse, what does that mean for the future of the Reds' Egyptian King?

The £50m signing of the man dubbed 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' has been reportedly accelerated because of interest in Diaz from the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp was said to want to sign the player in the summer but by bringing the transfer forward, he now has five elite forwards to choose from.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain the options at centre-forward, with Sadio Mane and Salah the two wide-men most likely to operate left and right, respectively. With Diaz added to the pack, Reds fans may well worry that it could spell the end of Salah's time on Merseyside – since contract talks are dragging on.

As reported by Sky Sports, however, Salah has apparently asked for assurances that Liverpool are going to match his ambitions by bringing in new stars.

The Reds have been quiet in the transfer market for the past two windows and the introduction of a top new forward in Diaz will help to convince the club's no.11 that the team can still compete.

Diaz has favoured a left-wing position, too, with Salah preferring to operate on the right.

It seems as if Diaz has been brought in to satisfy Salah's demands rather than compete with them – and given that the Colombian was not on a Premier League-level salary at Porto, it seems likely that he is an affordable purchase that won't affect Salah's contract.

Salah is still at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, with contract extension negotiations expected to continue upon his return.

