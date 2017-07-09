Lukaku explains Mourinho, Pogba influence in Man Utd switch

Romelu Lukaku says Jose Mourinho can take his game to the next level at Manchester United.

The Belgium striker has completed a medical with the Red Devils after a fee believed to be in the region of £75million was agreed with Everton.

Lukaku spent four seasons with the Toffees, with Mourinho sanctioning his departure from Chelsea for £28m after a season on loan at Goodison Park.

The striker is not stung by that rejection, however, and says he is now better equipped to be the striker Mourinho needs at Old Trafford, having turned down a return to Stamford Bridge in order to link up with the Portuguese again.

"[Mourinho is] a guy who I wanted to play for since I was 10 years old, so now to have the opportunity to work under him again is great," Lukaku told ESPN.

"We've been in contact. He explained to me how the club was like, what he expects from me.

"You know, we were together under different circumstances. Obviously, the first time when I met him, I was still a young kid, and I was eager to play. And he understood my decision why I left at the time. I returned on the pitch.

"Now I'm 24. I'm a grown man. He sees the maturity that has grown throughout the years, so I'm really thankful for the opportunity he gave me again.

"I think he wants to improve me, make me a better player than I am today, which is good. I always want to improve.

"I always want to work on the good stuff, but also the bad stuff. He knows how to make players better, and make players winners as well.

"For me, I think it's the perfect opportunity. I'm 24. I never won a major trophy, but I'm eager to win something and to be part of a team that wins trophies, and I think he's the right guy to help me in that."

Also key in convincing Lukaku to swap Merseyside for Manchester was Paul Pogba.

The striker has been holidaying in Los Angeles with the world's most expensive footballer as his transfer is completed.

"I've been talking to [Pogba] for about seven or eight years. And now he's living in Manchester," Lukaku said. "I live in Manchester. He lives like down the road from where I live, so we're together on a daily basis.

"He was explaining to me how it went at the club, and it triggered something in my head. When the opportunity came, I didn't have to think twice. I'm really excited."