Lukaku will have to improve at Manchester United, says former Everton star Campbell

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes Romelu Lukaku will need to improve his all-round game at Manchester United.

The Belgium international is expected to finalise a move to the Red Devils in the coming days after the club confirmed that a reported £75million fee had been agreed with Everton.

Lukaku, who underwent a medical in Los Angeles on Sunday, scored 87 goals in 166 appearances for the Merseyside club in all competitions after being sold by Jose Mourinho when he was Chelsea manager in 2014.

Campbell, who spent six years at Goodison Park, thinks Lukaku is the right fit for United's style but he expects Mourinho to demand certain improvements once he takes to the pitch at Old Trafford.

"His attributes will suit the style of play and the players at Manchester United," Campbell told Sky Sports. "He's quick, strong and very direct, I see him getting among the goals very quickly.

"There's a lot more to the game when you play football at Manchester United though, he's going to have to be a good link-up player, lead the line very well and those are things Jose Mourinho will help him improve on.

"When you play at Manchester United and other big clubs in the Champions League you've got to be right on point. He's going to have to improve his game and I'm sure he will."