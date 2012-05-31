Madrid and Milan to play at Yankee Stadium
The Baseball diamond at Yankee stadium will be swapped for a football pitch when Spanish champions Real Madrid play Italy's AC Milan in New York in August, it was announced on Thursday.
The game is part of the World Football Challenge being staged in North America and will be played August 8.
