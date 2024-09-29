Manchester City ready to beat Liverpool and re-sign world-class player: report

Neither Manchester City nor Liverpool were too busy in the summer transfer window, with the two title hopefuls bringing in just three players for the new season between them.

City shelled out £30million to sign Brazilian winger Savinho from French side Troyes, while they also brought Ilkay Gundogan back to the club on a free from Barcelona. Liverpool landed Federico Chiesa from Juventus, while also agreeing a deal with Valencia that will see goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili join next summer.

But both Premier League heavyweights may be in the market to bring in successors to key players next summer, with a report claiming that they will go head-to-head for one of Europe’s best defenders.

Manchester City look to land Liverpool transfer blow

Right-back is a position that both City and Liverpool may find themselves in the market for next season, with question marks over the two team’s England internationals.

At 34 years old, Kyle Walker is coming into the twilight years of his Ethihad career, with his current contract ending in 2026. Liverpool, meanwhile, are attempting to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future, with their right-back into the final year of his deal, amid reports that Real Madrid are monitoring his situation.

Jeremie Frimpong used to be on City's books (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is perhaps little surprise that both Premier League heavyweights are fishing in the same pond, as the two sides are being linked with Bayret Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Recently ranked as the third best right-back in the world by FourFourTwo, the 23-year-old was instrumental in Leverkusen’s record-breaking 2023/24 campaign.

According to Football Insider, Frimpong’s exploits for Xabi Alonso’s side have seen Manchester City declare that they are ‘ready to beat’ Arne Slot’s side to the chase, with the player having a £35million release clause in his contract during the summer transfer window that was not activated.

City will be hoping that their previous relationship with the player, who was at their academy before he joined Celtic in 2019, will help their efforts to land the Netherlands international.

Manchester United have also been linked with Leverkusen man, which could set up an intriguing transfer battle next summer.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Frimpong is an excellent player, able to operate anywhere on the right-hand side and well worth the €50million valuation that Transfermarkt have placed on him.

Given his previous time at City and the fact that Liverpool will hope to tie down Alexander-Arnold, a move to the Etihad would currently appear to make the most sense next summer - but as we all know, things can quickly change.