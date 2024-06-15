Manchester City set to leapfrog Real Madrid in wonderkid chase: report

Manchester City are no strangers to scouring the globe for the most exciting young talent, with River Plate's Claudio Echeverri the latest youngster to join the ranks.

Pep Guardiola's side have made a strong habit of constantly refreshing their squad with new talent as long-standing fixtures in the side begin to decline with age, with Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho and Vincent Kompany all seamlessly replaced over the past five years or so.

The Cityzens face another overhaul in the coming years as Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva all looking set to depart over the next few seasons.

Manchester City return to trusted talent farm

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester City are looking to steal a march on Real Madrid for River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono despite Los Blancos already agreeing a deal with the player's agent.

The report claims Madrid are yet to agree a deal with River Plate, who are refusing to budge from the player's £45 million release clause, offering an opening for long-term admirers City to sneak in a secure a deal this summer.

The Premier League holders are no strangers to dealing with River Plate, having already signed Julien Alvarez and Claudio Echeverri in the past few years.

Julian Alvarez joined City in 2022 (Image credit: PA)

Aged just 16, Mastantuono has already appeared 18 times this season at club level, including three appearances in the Copa Libertadores.

The midfielder is said to excel technically, with a fantastic passing range and close control in tight areas.

Despite a lack of physical prowess, the youngster could offer City the perfect opportunity to replace Bernardo Silva in years to come.

