Manchester City transfer news: Erling Haaland growing frustrated at Borussia Dortmund and could leave this summer

Erling Haaland has put Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea, on high alert as he considers his future at Borussia Dortmund.

According to AS, Haaland is losing patience with Dortmund’s poor form and is prepared to leave this summer if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

The clinical Norwegian striker continues to impress on an individual level, but is worried about the prospect of spending a year outside of the Champions League, where he has shone recently.

Although Dortmund reached the competition’s quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win over Sevilla, they are fifth in the Bundesliga with just eight games remaining.

Haaland made his frustration clear at the end of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with FC Koln, storming straight down the tunnel when the final whistle sounded.

He had scored both of Dortmund’s goals, taking his total for the season to 33 in 31 games, but was evidently exasperated by the club’s inconsistent form.

Ahead of their quarter-final first leg with Man City, Dortmund face a crucial match against Eintracht Frankfurt, who sit a place and four points above them in the table.

Haaland had always intended to stay in Germany for another year, but is willing to bring his departure date forward if the Champions League eludes him.

Several Premier League sides, Man City, Chelsea and Manchester United chief amongst them, have made Haaland their prime target.

As Sergio Aguero's decade-long stay at the Etihad nears its end, Pep Guardiola's side would seem an ideal destination.

The 20-year-old is a guaranteed source of goals with an insatiable desire to improve and looks set to become one of the world’s best players.

He won’t come cheaply, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also interested, but a potential move might be even closer than first thought should Dortmund falter.