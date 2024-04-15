Manchester City report: Pep Guardiola identifies replacement for outgoing Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City have found the player they wish to replace Kevin De Bruyne, after almost a decade of the Belgian at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne has been a huge hit at Eastlands, lifting the title five times, the FA Cup twice, the Champions League last season and twice receiving the accolade of being PFA Players' Player of the Year. But following rumours in February that the midfielder could be bound for the Saudi Pro League, De Bruyne has missed several high-profile moments in a City shirt.

The No.17 was omitted from manager Pep Guardiola's lineup through illness against Real Madrid last week and appeared to argue with the Catalan following his withdrawal against Liverpool last month.

Kevin De Bruyne has fallen out with Pep Guardiola very publicly this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, German outlet BILD have claimed that Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is wanted by Guardiola to replace De Bruyne.

Spanish publication AS has previously claimed that Manchester City will trigger the Brazilian's £99 million release clause, though last week, Bruno's agent made a now-deleted post on X (Twitter) to confirm his client's happiness in the northeast.

BILD notes the dissimilarity between the style of play of Bruno and De Bruyne – and in FourFourTwo's opinion, the Toon star would not be a direct replacement, instead being tasked with forming a double-pivot in the midfield with Rodri, behind a more creative talent like Phil Foden or Bernardo Silva.

Bruno Guimaraes is rumoured to be on City's wishlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta has also been rumoured to be wanted by City.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bruno is valued at €85 million by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City have been linked with Jamal Musiala – with the European champions reportedly open to smashing their transfer record for the star.

A Brazilian wonderkid has been linked, as has a former academy graduate and Bundesliga hero Florian Wirtz. Meanwhile, Guardiola has called out the state of the Bernabeu pitch, following City's 3-3 draw with Real Madrid.