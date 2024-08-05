Manchester City striker in talks with PSG, as sensational Kylian Mbappe replacement: report

Manchester City are facing transfer interest from PSG, ahead of the new season

Manchester City are facing the prospect of losing a striker to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as the French champions plot to replace Kylian Mbappe.

PSG saw their record scorer depart for Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer and now face the task of rebuilding their attack. Thus far, midfielder Joao Neves has agreed a move from Benfica but a new marquee forward is yet to join.

