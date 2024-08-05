Manchester City striker in talks with PSG, as sensational Kylian Mbappe replacement: report

Manchester City are facing the prospect of losing a striker to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as the French champions plot to replace Kylian Mbappe.

PSG saw their record scorer depart for Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer and now face the task of rebuilding their attack. Thus far, midfielder Joao Neves has agreed a move from Benfica but a new marquee forward is yet to join.

Victor Osimhen has been touted as a potential option for the Ligue 1 outfit. Now, however, it seems as if attention has turned to Manchester City, as Luis Enrique looks to conquer Europe without the talismanic Mbappe.

Osimhen is linked with PSG this summer (Image credit: Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Journalist Santi Aouna has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Julian Alvarez is a serious target for PSG. Apparently, a contract has been offered to the Argentine, with discussions opening with City over a move.

Alvarez is currently in Paris on international duty. The forward has stated that his attention is firmly on the Olympic tournament he's competing in, but is reportedly seeking a new challenge and regular game-time away from the Etihad Stadium.

The Athletic have reported on Atletico Madrid's interest in the star, following Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo previously revealing talks had taken place between the pair via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Valuation, however, may be an issue for Atleti, with City wanting at least £70 million for the superstar.

In FourFourTwo's view, the PSG interest may be genuine, as Alvarez would suit the kind of intense play from the front that the French side lack. As FFT noted last month, the price was always going to be a stumbling block for Atletico – but it's less of an issue for PSG.

Julian Alvarez is wanted by PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a chance though that PSG's interest is being played up, in order to force Atletico into action. Diego Simeone is said to be very keen on the player – and the thought of him leaving for a European rival might nudge the Madrid giants to make a move.

Alvarez is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.

