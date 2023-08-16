Manchester City want Bundesliga superstar, following huge Saudi windfall after selling fringe star: report

Manchester City are interested in the Bundesliga superstar who tormented Harry Kane on his Bayern Munich debut – and they could pay for him with a big Saudi sale.

The European champions opened their Premier League season with a 3-0 thumping away to Burnley, laying down a major statement ahead of another campaign – but incomings have been limited despite squad flux. New signings Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol were both named on the bench in the opening fixture at Turf Moor and big stars have been linked with exits.

Riyad Mahrez departed for the Saudi Pro League earlier on the window with captain Ilkay Gundogan left for Barcelona – while Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Kalvin Phillips, Joao Cancelo have been linked with exits. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola looks set to strengthen with another departure planned.

Ilkay Gundogan was a high-profile sale for Manchester City (Image credit: Omar Vega/Getty Images)

According to Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester City are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig star, Dani Olmo. It will apparently take a "huge" fee to take the Spaniard to the Premier League, following his hat-trick heroics in the DFB-Supercup at the weekend.

Olmo has had an intriguing rise, too, with experience and a skillset unlike anyone else in the La Roja setup. After coming through the famed La Masia production line that Guardiola himself was a part of, the 25-year-old had a stint at Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia before making his Bundesliga switch.

Aymeric Laporte, meanwhile, is set for a Saudi Pro League switch, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that City have given the green light for the Spain defender to leave Europe. Laporte has slipped down the pecking order at the Etihad following Nathan Ake's rise, Guardiola's tactical switch to using centre-backs at full-back and the eventual purchase of Gvardiol.

"Al Nassr have improved their salary bid to sign Aymeric Laporte," Romano tweeted. "No formal proposal yet but verbal discussions advancing on personal terms."

Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City is set to leave (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

City look set to lose out on Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, following Chelsea activating his release clause, while West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is still linked with a move to the Treble winners.

Transfermarkt values Olmo to be worth €40 million.

