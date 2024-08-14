Manchester United ace in talks over huge exit: report

Manchester United are still looking to find ways to raise funds amid a summer of restructuring at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has already welcomed four new players to the club, with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui having arrived. The Red Devils kick off their Premier League campaign against Fulham on Friday, with the onus on starting in the best possible way against the Cottagers.

What remains to be seen is just who is in the building come the end of August, with plenty of exits still touted. Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof are all members of Ten Hag's squad mooted for a potential exit.

According to TEAMtalk, Paris Saint-Germain are accelerating their efforts to prise Sancho away from Manchester United. The Ligue 1 giants are in the hunt for replacements given they lost superstar forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Sancho has endured a turbulent time at Old Trafford, having scored just 12 goals in 83 appearances for the Red Devils. He did return to Borussia Dortmund on loan last season, helping the German outfit reach the UEFA Champions League final, before losing out to Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium.

PSG boss Luis Enrique wants Jadon Sancho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should Sancho finalise a move to the Parc des Princes, he is reported to pick up a huge €17m (£14.5m) per year on a long-term contract. That works out at close to £300,000 a week. Transfermarkt values the former Chelsea academy star at just €30m (£25.7m).

"We spoke well," Ten Hag told Dutch outlet AD following Sancho's return to Old Trafford after the two had previously endured a patchy relationship. "Everyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects on this well, you draw a line and move on. This club needs good players, and one thing is certain: Jadon Sancho is a very good player. I hope that we will still click and that he will contribute to our success."

Jadon Sancho looks set to leave Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo thinks Manchester United would be silly not to move the forward onto pastures new this summer, especially given the poor form he has displayed during his time at the Theatre of Dreams. A big bonus would be the wages freed up in the move.

