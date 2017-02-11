Manchester United become first team to win 2000 Premier League points

Manchester United have become the first team in Premier League history to win 2000 points.

Jose Mourinho's side reached the landmark tally courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial secured the win that moves United to within a point of the top four and extends their unbeaten league run to 16 matches.

It was also United's 599th win in the Premier League era, meaning they will become the first team to reach the 600 mark if they beat Bournemouth at home on March 4.