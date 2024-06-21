Manchester United begin talks over Jarrad Branthwaite alternative: report

Manchester United’s stalled move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has reportedly seen them step up moves to sign one of Europe’s most highly-rated young centre-backs.

The Red Devils have reportedly seen a bid of £35million plus add-ons quickly dismissed by the Toffees, who are said to be unwilling to reduce their £70million asking price for the England international.

The club will bid again for the 21-year-old unless the Toffees reduce their valuation, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team said to be unwilling to enter a drawn-out saga.

Manchester United see a new centre-back as a priority this summer after shipping in 58 goals in the Premier League season, while Raphael Varane is leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

According to Sky Sports, the club’s search for a new centre-back has seen them make ‘initial contact’ with Lille over a move for their promising 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro.

Yoro is rated as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe and will represent France at the Paris Olympics this summer after Theirry Henry named him in his squad.

The likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool have both been linked with the teenager, who is said to be available for around £50million after Lille president Olivier Letang said he would be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Yoro may not be the only Lille player that Manchester United are targeting in the current window, as striker Jonathan David has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Tottenham have also been looking at Canada international, with Letang also saying that the 24-year-old can leave.

