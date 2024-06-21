Manchester United begin talks over Jarrad Branthwaite alternative: report

Manchester United are looking elsewhere after Everton knocked them back

Manchester United’s stalled move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has reportedly seen them step up moves to sign one of Europe’s most highly-rated young centre-backs. 

The Red Devils have reportedly seen a bid of £35million plus add-ons quickly dismissed by the Toffees, who are said to be unwilling to reduce their £70million asking price for the England international. 

