Manchester United eyeing surprise move for AC Milan star for whom tension in Italy is growing: report

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side's defeat against AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United have been linked with a fresh defensive addition.

Ruben Amorim - who was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor last month - is enduring a difficult patch at Old Trafford after consecutive defeats against Tottenham and AFC Bournemouth.

The 39-year-old, ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, predominantly has issues on the left side with Luke Shaw still out injured. Tyrell Malacia's return has provided cover but the young full-back is still working his way back to full fitness.

Manchester United linked with a move for AC Milan star Theo Hernandez, according to reports

Manchester United are said to be interested in AC Milan star Theo Hernandez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those problems have meant the Red Devils are continuing to look at ways to resolve their issues on the left, with AC Milan star Theo Hernandez now linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Hernandez, 27, is regarded as one of the best in the world in his position and MilanLive reports that he is faces very complicated situation in Italy at present.

Theo Hernandez's future at the San Siro remains a mystery (Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

After not featuring against Geona, the defender was utilised as only a substitute for their latest clash against Verona. Talk has emerged of a falling out between him and manager Paulo Fonseca.

Gazzetta dello Sport say Hernandez's relationship with Fonseca is 'breaking down' and that this has placed many teams across Europe on high alert with a view to securing a move away from Serie A.

It is his attitude in training that has reportedly caused problems between him and his manager, Fonseca. The former Real Madrid man is under contract with Milan until 2026.

His agent, Manuel Garcia Quilon, recently stated that Hernandez is happy to stay in Italy for the foreseeable. Speaking to Sky Sport in Italy, Quilon said: "We didn't talk about renewal but about fiscal issues. The clear will is to stay and renew, we've said it many times."

In FourFourTwo's view, a player like Hernandez would command a sizeable fee and we can't see Manchester United pursuing a move for the talented Frenchman anytime soon, with huge outgoings something the club's hierarchy are likely to want to avoid.



Yet the profile of player is correct, and Hernandez is not doubt a player who would fit and thrive in a Amorim system. Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Boxing Day, as they travel to Wolves looking for a response after their recent on-field woes.