Manchester United goal drought stretches to over SIX HOURS in West Ham defeat

Manchester United's problems in front of goal continued in a disappointing 2-0 defeat at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus condemned Erik ten Hag's side to an eighth loss in the competition this season – already just one fewer than in the whole of the 2022/23 campaign.

While United conceded twice late in the game, with the goals coming in the 72nd and 78th minutes at the London Stadium, the loss once again highlighted problems in attack.

United have not scored since Scott McTominay netted twice in the 2-1 win against Chelsea at Old Trafford on December 5th.

Ten Hag's side were then beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth on December 9th, before a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford to Bayern Munich three days later, a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday and now this latest loss in London.

In total, the Red Devils have accumulated close to six and a half hours without scoring and their form is a huge concern for Ten Hag ahead of the January transfer window.

Against West Ham, Alejandro Garnacho missed a glorious chance to score when one on one with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and United were punished late in the game.

United have scored just 18 goals in as many matches in the Premier League this season, averaging exactly one per game.

Only the bottom four clubs – Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton and Nottingham Forest – have scored fewer, with 15th-placed Crystal Palace having also netted 18 goals in 18 games so far in the Premier League this season.

Next up for Manchester United is a home fixture against high-flying Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

