Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana explains controversial Erik ten Hag tactic

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has explained what the club have been trying to achieve by building out from the back as they have under Erik ten Hag.

The Cameroon international has attempted among the most passes of any stopper in the Premier League this season, with only Fulham’s Bernd Leno and Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario using their feet more other than when taking goal kicks.

Speaking to The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, Onana revealed that’s not accidental, but an intentional space-making ploy designed to invite the opposition onto him.

Andre Onana hoping for reduced workload in Manchester United goal next season

Ten Hag and Andre Onana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onana said: “Manchester United are a big club, we cannot run behind the ball and hide – we want to have more possession.

“Playing back to me, we try to create space – I have to be clever, fast-thinking and see what the opponent is going to do.

“Sometimes the opponent’s centre-back will jump onto your midfielder or striker. If he doesn’t jump, that means we have plus one [option]. I have to recognise that, and find the free man.

“Sometimes that is the problem, because you have the ball, and you don’t see who is free. It depends on how they press – if they press with 10 or if they press with the winger, it depends.

“Some teams know you’re very good with the fit, or you are a very intelligent player, have good skills or you are fast. So they prepare how to block you, especially in this league.”

Onana has been called into action regularly this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onana made more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper in 2023/24, and while he also boasted the division’s best save percentage among regular keepers, he hopes to be much less busy next season.

Only rock-bottom Sheffield United allowed more shots on their goal than Manchester United over the campaign, which Onana acknowledges is an issue that needs addressing.

He said: “It’s a price to pay. Everything is temporary – last season they didn’t face that, and I’m 100% sure that next season we will not face that.

“It’s football: I think it’s about moments, and we faced a lot of injury crises, lost a lot of important players – but of course, it’s not an excuse.

“It’s just a bad season for all of us, and we have to stay positive as we are doing at the moment. I know everything will be alright – if not this season, it will be next year.”

