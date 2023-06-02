Manchester United have more winners in their squad than Manchester City: stats prove they win more finals

Manchester United face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with statistics highlighting how Erik ten Hag's squad is comprised of more winners than Pep Guardiola's.

The Red Devils are looking to secure their second trophy of the season at Wembley, while also putting a stop to any chance of their rivals securing the treble, and research conducted by OLBG points to players within the Manchester United team having a a better success rate of winning finals than Manchester City.

Indeed, with a combined success rate of 58.7 per cent of every final they have played in throughout their senior careers, Manchester United's squad is full of winners looking to further improve that record on Saturday.

Two players in particular are worth highlighting, with Raphael Varane's and Casemiro's ridiculous success at both club and international level showing they have lost just five finals between them in 38 attempts. World Cup winner Varane has won 16 of the 19 finals he has played in, while the Brazilian midfielder has lost just two from 19.

Elsewhere in the Man United squad, seven players who have contested five or more finals have a record greater than 50 per cent. They include: David De Gea, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Marcel Sabitzer and Marcus Rashford.

The City squad, meanwhile, has a success rate in finals of just 46% in comparison, though that doesn't include their domestic dominance in the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez have the best records in the Manchester City team, having won three quarters of their matchups. Ilkay Gundogan has featured in the most finals in the City side, though his success rate of 56.3 per cent in 16 finals isn't comparable to Varane's or Casemiro.

While Manchester United have seven players who have contested five or more finals with a record greater than 50 per cent, City actually have ten stars among their ranks, with De Bruyne, Alvarez, Rodri, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Gundogan all emerging on the winning side more often than not.

Perhaps surprisingly, though, is that Jack Grealish has won just one final out of eight in his senior career - a success rate of just 12.5 per cent. Erling Haaland has also lost three of the four finals he has played - something Manchester United fans can cling onto ahead of the FA Cup final.