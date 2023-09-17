Manchester United legend SLAMS Lisandro Martinez for role in Brighton defeat

Peter Schmeichel has laid into Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez for 'trying to be a hero' in Saturday's defeat to Brighton.

United suffered their third loss of the season as the Seagulls ran out 3-1 winners at Old Trafford, and Schmeichel was not impressed with what he saw from Martinez.

After the game, the legendary former Man United goalkeeper criticised the Argentine's decision-making.

Peter Schmeichel has expressed concerns about 'individuality' at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Analysing the match, Schmeichel told Premier League Productions: "It is kind of what happens at Manchester United at the minute; it is very individual. Players, for instance, Martinez here, are trying to be a hero and get in and block. People know this. If we look at him there, he puts himself in a position directly in the line of the goalkeeper.

"He should be closing down rather than just standing up trying to block. If you want to block, don’t turn your body; stand tall. Clearly, things aren’t right for Manchester United."

United have taken just six points from a possible 15 in the Premier League so far this term, making it their worst start to a league campaign since 2014 – when they collected six points from their opening five games under Louis van Gaal.

Erik ten Hag's side have also been beaten by Arsenal and Tottenham, triumphing over Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

And things aren't about to get any easier for the Red Devils: they kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

