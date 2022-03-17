Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick confirms surprise first signing
By Mark White published
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been linked with all kinds of transfers – but not the one he's finally landed first
Manchester United have finally made their first signing of the Ralf Rangnick era.
Toby Collyer has joined from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the Express, with the German interim manager's input in the transfer unknown at this stage. With plenty of rumours swirling around since the 63-year-old took charge of United last year, however, Collyer is a surprise first name through the door.
The 18-year-old was born the year that United first signed Cristiano Ronaldo. A defensive midfielder though, it's possible that the Worthing-born schemer isn't just a starlet for the far future but a face who could feature soon in the Red Devils' line-up.
United's desire for a defensive midfielder has been clear ever since rumours last summer that the club approached West Ham United over their talismanic vice-captain, Declan Rice. The centre of the park has been a big concern for fans all season, too, with Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba all options to play there at current.
Collyer presumably joins the under-18s but with Rangnick giving chances to the likes of Anthony Elanga during his short spell in the dugout, it's likely that the German will recommend to the next permanent manager which youngsters are worth investing time in, when he steps into his consultancy role this summer.
United are bracing themselves for a busy summer. It's looking likely that Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba will be leaving the club, while there is also speculation over the likes of Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford.
The Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League this week to Atletico Madrid and will face Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
