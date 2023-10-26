Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho could be offered lifeline by shock Premier League side: report

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho could be about to be offered a shock lifeline in the coming weeks.

Since publicly criticising Erik ten Hag on social media following September's loss to Arsenal, Sancho has been training away from the Manchester United first team - and has even been eating by himself at the training ground, too.

With the England international still refusing to apologise to Ten Hag, it seems the only logical outcome results in Sancho leaving Manchester United either in January or next summer. New details have emerged about potential destinations, though there's still a glimmer of hope that Sancho could return to the squad at Old Trafford.

Sancho needs to apologise to have any chance of reconciliation with Ten Hag (Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

As The Athletic report, Ten Hag believes that the onus is on Sancho to find a resolution in the standoff, with a personal apology absolutely essential for any chance of restoring their relationship. Football director John Murtough has reportedly attempted to encourage Sancho to apologise, too, while some team-mates believe that is the best thing to do as well.

An apology certainly doesn't seem forthcoming, however. The 23-year-old, it seems, will be departing Manchester United in the coming months as a result, though Borussia Dortmund are not one of the clubs interested in him.

Despite his incredible performances for the Bundesliga side prior to his £73m switch to United in 2021, Dortmund are unwilling to do a deal for a player who had disciplinary issues during his time at the club, let alone at Manchester United.

Chelsea could be a surprise destination for Sancho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, The Athletic suggests that Chelsea have emerged as a possible option for Sancho, due to his connections with London, the Blues' focus on young players in recent windows and Mauricio Pochettino's ability to extract the best out of underperforming stars.

Fabrizio Romano has previously corroborated Chelsea's interest in Sancho, with the Blues prepared to swap Marc Cucurella for the winger in the summer. That deal fell through, though, after Cucurella played in the Carabao Cup for Chelsea, cup-tying him for future games in the competition.

