Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood trolled by Sevilla after Getafe defeat

Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood has been brutally trolled on social media after Getafe's loss to Sevilla on Saturday, in a post praising former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Ramos scored the only goal of an ill-tempered LaLiga clash after five minutes and the 38-year-old centre-back helped his side to a clean sheet as Sevilla won the game 1-0 at the Coliseum.

When Sevilla knocked Getafe out of the Copa del Rey in January, the Andalusian club mocked Greenwood in a similar social media post, stating that Ramos had the player in his back pocket – along with his keys, wallet and phone.

Mason Greenwood in a game for Manchester United. (Image credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

And after Saturday's win in LaLiga, Sevilla repeated the joke again by posting a similar meme – this time with a birthday card, keys, a phone and a picture of the former United attacker.

"Sergio Ramos emptying his pockets after the game," the post read. It was not particularly original, but fans seem to enjoy a bit of trolling on social media – and particularly when Greenwood is involved.

The former Manchester United attacker was forced to leave the Red Devils last summer, having been suspended since January last year following allegations of sexual assault made by his girlfriend.

Sergio Ramos emptying his back pocket after the game today: pic.twitter.com/54Oc0UNeEzMarch 30, 2024 See more

That case was eventually dropped and the couple are back together, but the player's future is uncertain.

Asked whether he could stay at Getafe, coach Jose Bordalas said recently: "We don’t know. In the end his club has to decide their intentions with the player.

"Then we will also know the boy's intentions for his future. But I can't tell you. We are happy with his behaviour and his performances."

Sunday's match had to be stopped in the second half after Sevilla's Marcos Acuna complained that he was targeted with monkey chants by the home fans.

Meanwhile, Sevilla coach Quique Sanchez Flores said he was called a "gypsy" by supporters of the club where he worked across three spells.

