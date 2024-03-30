Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood trolled by Sevilla after Getafe defeat

By Ben Hayward
published

Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood has been brutally trolled by Sevilla after Saturday's LaLiga loss with Getafe

Mason Greenwood looks on after he is presented to the fans at the club's Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in September 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood has been brutally trolled on social media after Getafe's loss to Sevilla on Saturday, in a post praising former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Ramos scored the only goal of an ill-tempered LaLiga clash after five minutes and the 38-year-old centre-back helped his side to a clean sheet as Sevilla won the game 1-0 at the Coliseum.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1