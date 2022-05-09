Manchester United report: Atletico Madrid prepare shock bid for unwanted Red Devils defender
By Ed McCambridge published
Atletico are keen to add to their backline this summer – and want a Manchester United player few would expect to be of interest
Atletico Madrid after plotting a shock raid for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and have identified the Englishman as their number one target this summer.
That is according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who claim Atletico manager Diego Simeone is a fan of Wan-Bissaka's defensive capabilities, strength and speed. The news may come as a shock to Manchester United fans, who have been heavily critical of the defender during the course of this season; the player's perceived lack of attacking nous a major bugbear.
Wan-Bissaka joined Old Trafford in the summer of 2019, in a deal reportedly worth €55m. The former Crystal Palace defender has failed to live up to his price tag, as a leaky defence has struggled again this season under two different managers.
Wan-Bissaka is known as a solid defender, with a reputation for winning personal duels. While at Palace, he ranked among the best defenders in Europe for tackles won. Since signing for United, however, his lack of attacking prowess has been heavily criticised.
A move to Atletico would bear some similarities to the deal which took Kieran Tripper from Tottenham to the Spanish capital in 2019. Tripper had himself come under criticism from Spurs supporters for his form but recaptured his best under Simeone's guidance.
The Argentine manager is known for his reactive style of play and has a history of developing defenders into world beaters at the Wanda Metropolitano. During his time in Spain, Tripper won La Liga, forced his way into the England team for Euro 2020 and was one of the best defenders in Spain over successive seasons.
With Manchester United set to embark on a new era under incoming manager Erik ten Hag, a shake-up of the playing squad is expected. Wan-Bissaka's form has seen him listed as a player likely to be put up for sale. A move to Spain could, therefore, be win-win for all involved.
