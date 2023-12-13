Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag sack update given with 'complicated' situation explained

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be sacked soon – but the situation is "complicated" according to one report.

The Red Devils whimpered out of the Champions League, finishing fourth in their group following a home loss to Bayern Munich last night, as boos rang out around the Theatre of Dreams. With Liverpool away at the weekend, things aren't about to get any easier for Ten Hag either.

But with Manchester United in flux and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment set to be formalised soon, the Dutchman's status in the dugout isn't as black and white as some may expect.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to take over at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic have produced a report explaining why the managerial position is such a delicate balance, explaining the "power vacuum" behind the scenes.

"Is an interim CEO going to decide to sack a manager after a month in his temporary post? It is extremely unlikely – indeed, almost unfathomable," the outlet states, in reference to Patrick Stewart replacing Richard Arnold at the club.

The Athletic have previously commented on the apparent lack of faith that Ten Hag has with his players, though not all have turned on him yet. There could also be a financial aspect that comes with sacking the 53-year-old, too, however, with United expected to pay £15 million if they part ways.

"United are having to take care to operate within the bounds of football’s financial fair play regulations due to spending heavily in previous years and paying compensation to hire a manager and backroom staff would not help those equations," the report explains.

Manchester United may not be able to sack Ten Hag from a financial perspective (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have apparently not put out "feelers" when it comes to hiring new managers.

Ten Hag has a win percentage of 60.47 per cent.

