Manchester United report: Red Devils consider shock swoop for former Arsenal striker

Manchester United are considering a shock move for AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new centre-forward after Cristiano Ronaldo departed Old Trafford by mutual consent in November.

They have been linked with a swoop for Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) attacker Joao Felix, but the two clubs have so far been unable to agree a loan fee (opens in new tab).

Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his squad in January (Image credit: Getty)

And they could be poised to turn their attention to Giroud, once of Arsenal (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab), as a stop-gap solution.

That is according to a report by the The Times (opens in new tab), which states that United believe the France international would be an asset for the remainder of the campaign.

Giroud, who is valued at £3.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), will be out of contract at the San Siro this summer.

The Red Devils believe it would not cost much to strike a deal in January, although the experienced striker remains a key figure at Milan.

Giroud has made 14 appearances in Serie A so far this season, scoring five goals for the Rossoneri.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent in November (Image credit: Getty Images)

United beat Bournemouth (opens in new tab) 3-0 in the midweek round of Premier League fixtures to remain in the top four.

Erik Ten Hag's team will now turn their attention to the FA Cup, with Everton (opens in new tab) their third-round opponents on Friday.

At the other end of the pitch, United have been linked with Yann Sommer and Jack Butland as potential replacements for Martin Dubravka (opens in new tab), who has returned to parent club Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has made winning trophies with his 'professional New Year's resolution' for 2023 (opens in new tab); United haven't claimed any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho some six years ago.

Elsewhere, new Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he would be moving to Old Trafford back in the summer (opens in new tab).