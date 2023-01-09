Manchester United report: Red Devils weigh up shock move for former Manchester City star

Manchester United are weighing up a shock swoop for former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, according to reports.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure by mutual consent last year.

United (opens in new tab) have been heavily linked with a loan move for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, but they are also considering other options.

Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his squad in the January transfer window (Image credit: Getty)

And according to Calcio Mercato (opens in new tab), United have added Dzeko to their shortlist after learning that the Bosnian centre-forward could be available for transfer.

Dzeko, who is valued at just £3.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), is out of contract at Inter (opens in new tab) in the summer.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nerazzurri are yet to open talks with the 36-year-old over an extension, potentially paving the way for United to steal in.

However, Erik ten Hag's team may have to do battle with Real Madrid (opens in new tab), who are also interested in signing Dzeko.

The former City star, who won two Premier League titles with the club, has been in Italy since he left the Etihad Stadium in 2015.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent in November (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dzeko spent six years at Roma (opens in new tab) before moving north to Inter in the summer of 2021, since when he has scored 20 goals in 53 appearances in Serie A.

United beat Everton (opens in new tab) 3-1 on Friday to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ten Hag's side will return to action in the EFL Cup quarter-final against Charlton on Tuesday.

More Manchester United stories

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has made winning trophies with his 'professional New Year's resolution' for 2023 (opens in new tab); United haven't claimed any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho some six years ago.

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he would be moving to Old Trafford back in the summer (opens in new tab).

And United are considering a swoop for Mohammed Kudus (opens in new tab), who starred for Ghana at World Cup 2022.