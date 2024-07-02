Manchester United set for showdown talks with unsettled key player: report

Manchester United appear to finally be in a position to move forward with their summer plans.

The club confirmed that manager Erik ten Hag would be remaining in his position last month and on Monday they were finally able to get new sporting director Dan Ashworth in through the door after agreeing compensation with Newcastle United following four months of discussions.

The expectation has always been that this will be a busy summer of rebuilding, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos take the wheel for their first transfer window since the billionaire completed his minority takeover earlier this year. With the first wave of returning players reporting back for pre-season training on Monday, time is now of the essence.

VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Is So Good



One player who endured an unsettled 2023/24 campaign was Marcus Rashford, who netted just eight times last season, down from a career-high 30 goals the year before. This form saw him dropped from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

Rashford’s relationship with Ten Hag was strained when the Dutchman disciplined him for a night out immediately following a Manchester derby defeat in October and for another sojourn to Belfast in January.

The 26-year-old’s future now looks to be under the microscope again, as the MEN report that the club have not ruled out the possibility of allowing the forward to leave this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding further fuel to the fire, they add that Rashford’s brother Dwaine Maynard has spoken to an agency to potentially assist in the management of the player.

A report earlier this year said that the Red Devils would consider offers for all but three members of their squad, with only Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund deemed untouchable.

The club will also be well aware that should they sell Rashford, his status as a homegrown player would be a significant boost to their profit and sustainability rules (PSR) standing. Paris Saint-Germain have been previously linked with the player who has turned out 402 times for the Red Devils, as they look to fill the void left by the exit of Kylian Mbappe.

Marcus Rashford has lost his place in the England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this will be a good test of how seriously Ratcliffe and his new regime are in their desire to rebuild the squad. A fit and firing Rashford would be welcomed with open arms into most, if not all, Premier League squads, but could the player benefit from a change of scenery?

It was clear that Rashford and Ten Hag’s relationship was strained last season and with the Dutchman remaining at the club, Rashford may see a welcome challenge as he attempts to win back his place in the England squad. If Manchester United want to tick off all their transfer needs - a centre-back, defensive midfielder and centre-forward - they will need to bank some significant transfer fees this summer.

Rashford is valued at €60million by Transfermarkt.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United: Dan Ashworth's transfer in-tray after sporting director finally starts work

Manchester United hold ‘positive talks’ with Copa America star as transfer gains traction: report

Manchester United star to wear bizarre shirt number? Kit reveal hints at drastic change