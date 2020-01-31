Manchester United sign goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Southend

Nathan Bishop has completed his dream move from League One strugglers Southend to Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Roots Hall, where he made 39 appearances after making his debut in December 2017.

United have now completed the signing of England Under-20s international Bishop, who has signed a two-and-a-half year deal and will link up with the development squad.

“The opportunity to join Manchester United is a dream come true,” he said.

“This club has a great record of developing goalkeepers and I cannot wait to work with the coaches here to improve every single day.

“I want to take the chance to thank everyone at Southend United for everything they have done for me throughout my time there; without their support, this move would not have been possible.”